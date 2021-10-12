JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,780,753 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,323 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $31,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

