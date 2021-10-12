JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $29.35 Million Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,752 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $29,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Black Hills by 86.7% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 644,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter worth $8,935,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $7,629,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 23.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 542,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after purchasing an additional 103,522 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,067 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKH opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

