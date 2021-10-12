JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $30.62 Million Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026,870 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.65% of Ellington Financial worth $30,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 88.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after buying an additional 218,616 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 168.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 127,473 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 90.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 137,210 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 21.48 and a quick ratio of 21.48.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. The business had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

