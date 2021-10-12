JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $32.59 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 388,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $32,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after purchasing an additional 460,625 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

