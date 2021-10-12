JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,133 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $28,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.