JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972,342 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $29,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,689 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after purchasing an additional 722,054 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,303,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 720,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,592,000 after purchasing an additional 519,983 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $77.34 and a one year high of $105.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average of $102.21.

