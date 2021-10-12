JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Reduced by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549,133. The company has a market cap of $492.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $171.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.14 and its 200-day moving average is $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

