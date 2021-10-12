JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 320 Price Target for Deliveroo (LON:ROO)

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) received a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 349 ($4.56).

Shares of ROO stock opened at GBX 268.20 ($3.50) on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 396.80 ($5.18). The firm has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a PE ratio of -23.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 335.32.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

