Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 76,796 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $192,732,000 after acquiring an additional 771,432 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $160,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,839 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after buying an additional 292,861 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,993,393 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $55,263,000 after buying an additional 75,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Shares of LEVI opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

