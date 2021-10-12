Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Celldex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLDX opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.