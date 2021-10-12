Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $2,004,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

