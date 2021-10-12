Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 221.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,432 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $131,990,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at about $106,817,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Futu by 268.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,655,000 after acquiring an additional 374,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in Futu by 12.0% in the second quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 470,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,314,000 after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average is $126.30. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

