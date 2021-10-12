Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 76,796 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Shares of LEVI opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,717 shares of company stock worth $2,412,606 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

