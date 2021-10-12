Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,010 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.1% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.7% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPS. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APPS stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $102.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

