Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 354.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 64,417 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 335.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 78,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,619,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,208 shares of company stock worth $4,605,136. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

AtriCure stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

