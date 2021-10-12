Kalmar One Day Trading Volume Tops $195,288.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $195,288.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kalmar has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00059265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00120980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00074548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,495.82 or 0.99921428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.43 or 0.06137990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,125,339 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.