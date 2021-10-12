Kansas City Southern (KSU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kansas City Southern to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KSU opened at $283.00 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

