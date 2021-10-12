Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.28 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 146,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 23.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 302,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after acquiring an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after buying an additional 157,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

