Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 967.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares during the period. The Trade Desk accounts for 1.3% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 1,265.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 924.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after acquiring an additional 975,571 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 79,258 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Cleveland Research began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Vertical Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

TTD stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,369. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.43, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.12.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,937 shares of company stock worth $4,394,933. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.