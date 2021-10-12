Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 2.2% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,610,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,384,083,000 after acquiring an additional 157,814 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,362,000 after acquiring an additional 511,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.12. 175,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,377,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

