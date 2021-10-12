Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after buying an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60,398 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TYL stock traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $482.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $498.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.17.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.46.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

