Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 41.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 901.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 94,275 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 47.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 246,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,551,000 after purchasing an additional 79,408 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

SSNC traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $71.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.