Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,245 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.42. 249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average of $105.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $68.74 and a 52 week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

