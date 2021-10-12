Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,900 shares, a growth of 575.8% from the September 15th total of 293,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:KPDCF remained flat at $$1.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. Keppel DC REIT has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Separately, DBS Vickers raised Keppel DC REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.99 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

