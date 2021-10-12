KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Angi in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Angi’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.02 on Monday. Angi has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -150.25 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,285 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Angi by 2.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,453,000 after purchasing an additional 94,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,579 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 9.6% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,728,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 74.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after buying an additional 789,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

