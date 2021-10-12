Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO Sells $345,000.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.21. 65,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,455. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,981,000 after purchasing an additional 98,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.