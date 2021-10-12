Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Aegis dropped their target price on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTRA opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.53. Kintara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

