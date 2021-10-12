KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading Down 2.4%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.41. 3,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 591,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.78.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 million. Analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $39,369,848.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $405,788.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,577,648.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

