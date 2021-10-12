Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,411 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,099. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $118.58 and a 12 month high of $191.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.02 and a 200 day moving average of $183.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.458 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

