Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 20,661 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital makes up about 1.9% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.30% of Owl Rock Capital worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,679,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,015 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,836,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 931,389 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,355,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 699,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,643,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 690,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,356,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 614,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

