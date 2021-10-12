Kore Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,319 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 39.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 39,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,182. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

