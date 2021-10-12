Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 254,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,169. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 272,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after buying an additional 56,721 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.