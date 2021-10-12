Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to announce $204.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.80 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $202.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $833.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $840.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $951.87 million, with estimates ranging from $927.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on KTOS. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $160,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,805 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 24.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 79.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 187,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 83,043 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

