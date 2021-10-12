Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth about $108,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

