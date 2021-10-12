Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 875.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of KIROY stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. Kumba Iron Ore has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $2.5531 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

KIROY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Kumba Iron Ore from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

