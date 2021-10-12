Landbox Market Capitalization Reaches $142,682.23 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Landbox has a total market cap of $142,682.23 and $2,801.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00056563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00116696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00071931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,922.67 or 1.00040429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.47 or 0.05890138 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

