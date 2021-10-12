Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.73% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of LSEA stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $10,516,000. First Washington CORP increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 89.0% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 403,349 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 21.5% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 796,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 141,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $5,549,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $4,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.
About Landsea Homes
Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
