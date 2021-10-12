Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $250.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $10,516,000. First Washington CORP increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 89.0% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 403,349 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 21.5% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 796,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 141,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $5,549,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $4,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

