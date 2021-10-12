Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.72% from the company’s previous close.

LTRX has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Lantronix alerts:

LTRX opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Lantronix by 3.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 511,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 46.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.