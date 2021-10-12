Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after acquiring an additional 240,050 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 32.1% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 26.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

