Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $567,000 in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,209 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $389.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.79 and a 200-day moving average of $287.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.11, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $176.42 and a 12 month high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

