Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 24,263 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 50.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,263 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $394,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after acquiring an additional 889,226 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Primoris Services by 72.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 9.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Primoris Services by 29.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

PRIM opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.