LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.75.

LCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII opened at $137.68 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average of $138.81. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 26.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.