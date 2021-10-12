Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 677,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 83,648 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NOV were worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NOV by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after buying an additional 5,161,414 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NOV by 112.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after buying an additional 4,247,329 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in NOV by 130.2% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,378,000 after buying an additional 3,521,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at about $35,772,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in NOV by 19,582,527.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,154,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 2,154,078 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

Shares of NOV opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

