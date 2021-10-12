Legal & General Group Plc Sells 18,460 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,460 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $67.17 and a one year high of $104.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $2,794,585.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,197 shares of company stock worth $18,870,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.