Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.120-$4.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.