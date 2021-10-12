LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC cut its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. LGI Homes accounts for approximately 1.7% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 23.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after buying an additional 448,649 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,805,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 35.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after buying an additional 72,998 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 185.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 89,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after buying an additional 58,322 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LGIH traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.30. 258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,740. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.30. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

