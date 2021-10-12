Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 45,276 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 12,936.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,276 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.56% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYM. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $953,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,557,000. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 364.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of IYM opened at $128.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.21 and its 200-day moving average is $131.61. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $141.81.

