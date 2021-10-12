Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9,314.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,212 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,818,000 after acquiring an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $846,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.9% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.82.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

