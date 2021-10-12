Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 3,284.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 755,000 shares of company stock worth $41,596,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
