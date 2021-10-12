Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 3,284.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 755,000 shares of company stock worth $41,596,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

