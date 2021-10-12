Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 23,525.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61.

